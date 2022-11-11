Elon Musk’s Chaotic Changes to Twitter’s Verification Process Have Already Been Canceled

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Elon Musk’s most recent Twitter experiment has reportedly shut down less than a week after introducing major changes to its verification process. But despite the short life of Twitter Blue, plenty of fun was had. Let’s rewind.

Last week, the tech billionaire introduced Twitter Blue, a new program that would allow people to buy a verification checkmark for $7.99 a month, roughly the price of a pack of Fruit of the Loom panties. But as many predicted, realistic-looking spoof accounts for brands and public figures quickly surfaced. Musk attempted to fix the problem by creating a rule that “accounts engaged in parody” must declare themselves as parody. But that failed.

So, of course, in true Twitter fashion, hilarity ensued. Parody accounts with bright blue verification checks popped up left and right, much to the delight of millions of users relishing the latest Musk chaos. The platform has tried to suspend some. But with every locked account, a new one quickly popped up in its wake. Let’s take a look at the highlights.

Y’all this is too funny.

6. Insulin should be free!! pic.twitter.com/XX7xJ7OOmm — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 11, 2022

Not even Joe Biden is safe.

What did he think was gonna happen pic.twitter.com/vtBuboWXDs — Screamer Jim (@HeheWaitWhut) November 9, 2022

The jokes have become so meta that we have spoof accounts creating fake apologies for the tweets of other spoof accounts.

You've now got new fake accounts spoofing the apology of the real account for the behavior of the other fake accounts. pic.twitter.com/xvgFQTn6zi — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2022

More hilarity:

I have always wondered what a women’s body feels like. and looks like in real life without clothes. that would be so cool — “Ben Shapiro” (Author of I Am A Parody Account) (@B3nSh4p1ro) November 10, 2022

Oof, this one.

no matter how much money Elon Musk has, us broke ass ppl will still be infinitely funnier pic.twitter.com/pYjG10RCbB — KiraChats (parody) (@KiraChats) November 10, 2022

Finally, on Friday, Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer reported that Twitter suspended Twitter Blue. But I’m happy that, for the short time it was around, I got to see madness happen. RIP Twitter Blue. Gone but not forgotten.