Celebs Don’t Want to Pay for a Blue Check Mark on Twitter. Musk Fanboys Are Mad About It.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Twitter’s blue check marks used to verify the identities of celebrities, public figures, and members of the media. Now, all it verifies is that you’ve got $8 to spend every month. On Thursday, CEO Elon Musk finally fulfilled his promise of stripping every legacy account, from Beyoncé to the pope, of their check marks. Now, only subscribers willing to shell out for Musk’s brainchild, Twitter Blue, are allowed to be verified on the platform. And, predictably, no one really cared…at least not enough to pay for Twitter Blue.

Actresses Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler both took Twitter to explain why they’re not bothering with Musk’s subscription. Other popular Twitter users, like @dril, have started a campaign called #BlocktheBlue, vowing to block any and all Twitter blue subscribers they come across.

Take away my #BlueCheckMark

and think I’m going to pay for Twitter Blue? pic.twitter.com/bDTgYYhaYu — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) April 20, 2023

In a weird turn of events, celebrities like LeBron James and Stephen King, who both publicly announced their refusal to join Twitter Blue, were some of the few who still had their blue checks. According to Musk, he’s paying for their subscriptions. On Thursday, while responding to King’s tweet questioning his verification, Musk responded, “You’re welcome namaste.” He later clarified that he’s paying for King, James, and actor William Shatner to be verified.

King was less than enthused:

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023

At the same time, Elon’s loyal following of right-wingers and shitposters have embraced Twitter Blue with open arms. But they’re not happy that others have not: Several of Musk fans and far-right public figures have tweeted at and about celebrities to complain about their refusal to fork over money for Twitter Blue.

Take, for example, the Professionally Mad Online account of Catturd:

Hollywood celebrities are showing exactly who they are right now – arrogant elitist snobs worth $200 million dollars who won't pay $8 because they think they're better than everyone else. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 21, 2023

On the bright side, Twitter Blue is currently running a sale on blue check marks. $7 a month. What a steal.