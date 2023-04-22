1 hour ago

Celebs Don’t Want to Pay for a Blue Check Mark on Twitter. Musk Fanboys Are Mad About It.

Evan Vucci/ AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Twitter’s blue check marks used to verify the identities of celebrities, public figures, and members of the media. Now, all it verifies is that you’ve got $8 to spend every month. On Thursday, CEO Elon Musk finally fulfilled his promise of stripping every legacy account, from Beyoncé to the pope, of their check marks. Now, only subscribers willing to shell out for Musk’s brainchild, Twitter Blue, are allowed to be verified on the platform. And, predictably, no one really cared…at least not enough to pay for Twitter Blue. 

Actresses Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler both took Twitter to explain why they’re not bothering with Musk’s subscription. Other popular Twitter users, like @dril, have started a campaign called #BlocktheBlue, vowing to block any and all Twitter blue subscribers they come across. 

In a weird turn of events, celebrities like LeBron James and Stephen King, who both publicly announced their refusal to join Twitter Blue, were some of the few who still had their blue checks. According to Musk, he’s paying for their subscriptions. On Thursday, while responding to King’s tweet questioning his verification, Musk responded, “You’re welcome namaste.” He later clarified that he’s paying for King, James, and actor William Shatner to be verified. 

King was less than enthused:

At the same time, Elon’s loyal following of right-wingers and shitposters have embraced Twitter Blue with open arms. But they’re not happy that others have not: Several of Musk fans and far-right public figures have tweeted at and about celebrities to complain about their refusal to fork over money for Twitter Blue.

Take, for example, the Professionally Mad Online account of Catturd:

On the bright side, Twitter Blue is currently running a sale on blue check marks. $7 a month. What a steal. 

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate