It didn’t feel right to leave without a proper goodbye.

I mean, I spent the last 10 years obsessing about you. Not in a creepy way! It was all part of the job: connecting our journalism, our nonprofit story, and what’s happening in the world to you in a meaningful way that respects your intelligence. Pulling together upward of 1,200 emails, working with Monika, our CEO, on somewhere near 100 columns, and trying to make each and every one worth reading.

This is the last one.

And I'll mention this up top before I get all sappy:

It’s been an awesome run, and I’ve got some final thoughts to share with you, but I want to start here: THANK YOU SO FREAKING MUCH.

Each time you read one of these posts is a gift. Your time and mental capacity are gifts. Your passion and energy and drive. Your feedback. Huge gifts. I have learned so much from you over the years—your touching stories, your big concerns, why you value our work: You have made me a better marketer and person. Do me a favor: Keep making the time for updates from Monika and the team here at Mother Jones, will ya?

Why am I sharing this with you? Because there are probably a lot of you who might need to take a break of some sort, big or small, in the months and years ahead.

Do you remember 2014?

I had to refresh myself, but about the time I started here, a terrorist group called ISIS started conquering territory across Iraq and Syria, Michael Brown had been killed over the summer, and a scary disease, Ebola, made it to the US. And I was thrilled to join the team, because I remember picking up my first issue of Mother Jones at a Barnes & Noble in suburban Dayton, Ohio—as an impressionable and curious teenager—and it blew my mind. It helped set me on my path. Journalism as a cause connected all of the issues I cared about.

When I came aboard in 2014, journalism was facing some big economic headwinds, and I was hoping my fundraising and organizing experience could help. It sounded like an exciting challenge. I liked how Mother Jones and its readers have always been just a little different. Unafraid to go against convention when it seems worth doing. I also liked knowing I could use profanity in copy from time to time.

But holy shit. I did not see that—Donald Trump and the disinformation explosion, the social media rollercoaster, or the utter collapse of journalism—coming our way. It’s astonishing how much you all, and Mother Jones, stepped up to the challenge.

There are some other things I haven’t been seeing.

The last time I wrote to you, in August, I was quite quickly going on medical leave to deal with some eye issues. I’m all good now! I’ve been back at work since Election Day. And I’m in awe of my very smart and now very tired colleagues, who covered for me and still are. While I was on leave for a few months, some intense months, I didn’t pay attention to screens or the news much, and I mostly used my phone for ridiculously large-fonted texts and calls with friends.

I liked it.

And I’m not ready to go back to my job in January. The Mother Jones part? Love it. The connecting with you part? So rewarding. The third piece, what’s happening in the world that makes our work matter so much? It’s the cumulative effect of it all—needing to be very online, immersed in the 24/7 news cycle and the brutal economics of journalism, plus the stress any fundraiser feels—that makes it so I can’t dive back into it right now. I need a break from this particular grind—and a new job.

Why am I sharing this with you? Because there are probably a lot of you who might need to take a break of some sort, big or small, in the months and years ahead. Do it. It’s okay. You might even need to take a big leap or make a big scary change—such as stepping away from a job without another one lined up. I needed to hear a lot of encouragement from others, and hearing it from unexpected people often lands better for me.

IF YOU NEED TO TAKE A BREAK, DO IT.

IF YOU CAN’T, ASK SOMEONE FOR HELP.

When I could barely see, I had to ask for help a lot. It brought me closer to my friends. Instead of “It’s good to see you,” since I really couldn’t, I started saying, “It’s good to be with you.” That felt different—and led to time better spent. It also brought me closer to friends from farther away or further back: “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands, please give me a call when you can!” And even with strangers: navigating airports, trying to shop for groceries, using stairs, I found that “Excuse me, can you help me with…?” was always answered in the affirmative. And even though my vision was terrible, I learned how you can feel a smile just as much as you can see it. People love to help. It feels good to help.

Will you help Mother Jones?

I didn’t sit down to write an advice column or even to make a hard sell for donations (though we need them and all gifts are being matched, so help twice as much, until December 31.)

I sat down because I wanted to say goodbye to y’all. I respect the hell out of you, especially right now—people who are grinding away for democracy and justice day after day when I can’t right now, people who care about our work enough to read these posts and deserve my real effort. It’s weird to have an emotional connection to you and hundreds of thousands other strangers, I know, but this is Mother Jones; we’re different in our own ways. Also: I’m definitely not tearing up right now.

I better wrap this up.

I kept thinking I’d get around to recapping some of the highlights of working with you and Monika over the last 10 years to keep this awesome operation afloat—we’ve unpacked some fascinating, some infuriating, big issues in politics and media and tech. I’m not going to get to that. But one particular excerpt, from Monika, five years ago this month, way at the bottom of this piece, seems like the perfect note to end this post and job on.

Just before the holidays I said goodbye to a man I’ve often thought of as one of Mother Jones’ many owners. Bob Rose was a retired teacher in Minneapolis. I met him there when he was the feisty president of the teachers union, a transformational presence in the lives of thousands of kids at Roosevelt High. I sat in on one of his classes as the teens, most of them African American and Native American, lit up with a debate on the tactics of civil rights movements. When I moved to California to work at Mother Jones, I learned that Bob was a subscriber and donor, and when I’ve had tough decisions to make here, I’ve often thought of how he would want his money used. A couple of years ago, when we visited for the holidays, Bob gave each of my kids a small stone turtle from a collection he’d amassed over the years. It came with a card he’d printed up: “Behold the turtle. It only makes progress when it sticks its neck out.”

Behold the turtle.

Long live Mother Jones.

Thank you for everything.