In early May, the small city of Banning, California, hosted the Palm Springs Hot Rodeo. The competition, which has occurred most years for the past 50, salutes the homoeroticism of rodeo culture. The four-day event—an official stop on the International Gay Rodeo Association circuit—features traditional rodeo events like steer wrestling and calf roping, along with more whimsical activities like a wild drag race, in which a person in drag rides a steer while their teammates guide it, and goat dressing, in which a pair attempts to put tighty-whities on a goat as quickly as possible.

All events are open to any gender—men can barrel race and women can bull ride. “A lot of gay people can’t be incorporated into the other rodeo world,” contestant Savannah Smith told me. “You can do whatever you want here,” she added, “and everyone here is supportive.” 

This year, the festive event took place against increasing attacks on queer rights. Two days after the rodeo ended, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration’s ban on transgender soldiers in the US military. It is unclear what will be targeted next; some fear the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage. Against this backdrop, the Hot Rodeo serves as an important reminder of the resilience of queer culture in America, with its inclusive celebration of LGBTQ athleticism and joy. 

Two men at a desk wearing beige cowboy hats. Behind them is a sign for the Tool Shed, with a logo of a muscular shirtless man.
Curt Black and Bob Bayne set up contestant registration at the Tool Shed, a gay bar in Palm Springs, 30 minutes away from Banning, where the Hot Rodeo takes place.
Two men dancing with blurred background. One wears a beige cowboy hat and red plaid shirt; the other wears a black T-shirt.
Alexander Saites partners with Matthew Garcia during the rodeo’s dance contest.
Close-up of a large silver belt buckle that reads, "Palm Springs Hot Rodeo." Red jewels are inset in the corners and the center has an enameled image of a cowboy riding a bucking animal.
Curt Black shows off his Palm Springs Hot Rodeo Outstanding Volunteer buckle.
Portrait of a person in tan cowboy hat, blue plaid shirt, and brown fleece jacket, holding a lasso.
Zac Rogen, a Hot Rodeo participant, says gay rodeos help keep queer representation in Western culture.
A man walks a horse on a long rope.
Brian Helander warms up his horse before competing in the Hot Rodeo.
Two men leading a horse around a dirt arena. The men wear matching white button-down shirts, jeans, and tan boots, with one man wearing a black cowboy hat and the other wearing a white one. The horse is draped with a red-and-white floral wreath with a beige cowboy hat atop its saddle.
Bob Bayne and Daniel Guevara participate in the rodeo’s “riderless horse” tradition. The riderless horse symbolizes those involved with the International Gay Rodeo Association who have since died, particularly those who died from complications with AIDS.
Group of people standing, holding cowboy hats over their hearts.
Rodeo director Sylvia Mower takes off her hat during the riderless horse procession.
Two men in cowboy hats try to wrangle a steer, one by a rope around its horns and the other by its tail.
David Lawson and Greg Begay compete in the steer decorating event. The goal is for a team of two to tie a ribbon on a steer’s tail as quickly as possible. Begay, who has been involved with gay rodeos for years, says, “It’s always been my goal in life to rodeo, and it just so happens that I’m gay.”
Two people hold a goat, trying to put white men's brief underwear on it. One of the men wears a white cowboy hat, blue plaid shirt, and white brief underwear.
Brian Contratto and Gunner Sizemore compete in the goat dressing event. The goal is to catch a goat and place a pair of underwear on it as quickly as possible.
Person smiling, holding part of a broken tooth.
Brian Contratto shows off a tooth that broke in half during his steer riding event.
Two people on horseback chasing a steer with lassos.
Katie Shaw and Pepe Lozada compete in the team roping event.
Person in the bed of a pickup truck performs a high kick. They wear a red cowboy hat, black lingerie-style corset, black jacket, and red-and-black chaps.
Love Bailey, the rodeo’s community grand marshal, performs during the grand entry.
Close-up of a cowbell with a rainbow flag painted on it.
Chris Otten holds his cowbell, painted with a pride flag, after competing in the bull riding event.
Portrait of two men wearing baseball hats standing in a field, with an arm around each other.
Rodeo contestants Steven Housley and Scott Reed pose for a portrait. The Palm Springs Hot Rodeo is the first gay rodeo Reed has participated in. “It’s the most welcoming group I’ve ever been around,” he says, adding, “Everyone here is equal.”
Two men in cowboy hats dancing in a dimly lit room with a mosaic tile floor.
Two men dance together at the Dancing Under the Stars party hosted by the Palm Springs Hot Rodeo at Oscar’s, a bar in downtown Palm Springs.

