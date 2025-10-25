1 hour ago

A Midnight Phone Call. A Missing Movie. Decades of Questions.

Serious Investigations Into Deeply Unserious Questions. The first in our occasional series of “inconsequential investigations.”

A photo illustration of a video still. A young African American boy looks to the right with wide eyes and open mouth, as if making a discovery. There is a video timestamp in the upper right that reads “11:16:47 AM JUL 7 2005.”

A video still from Garrison Hayes’ experimental first film.Reveal illustration; courtesy Garrison Hayes

Here at the Center for Investigative Reporting, we excel at finding things: government documents, contact information, the misdeeds people have tried to hide. It’s serious work that we use for serious tasks—but that gave us an idea. What would happen if we used these skills for things that are less about accountability and more about joy? If we turned our energy toward meaningful, personal questions? 

That was the spark for our first-ever hour examining our favorite inconsequential investigations. We turned our tried and true journalistic strategies on our own biggest questions to see where the trail led.

This week, we take up Mother Jones video reporter Garrison Hayes’ quest to find the first short film he ever made, even though it was lost to the early 2000s internet. Yowei Shaw of the podcast Proxy brings us along as she meets her doppelganger and discovers the truth behind how people see her. And Reveal producer Ashley Cleek untangles her own biggest unsolved mystery: Did reclusive rock star Jeff Mangum really call into her college radio show, asking her for a favor? 

We plan to do more “inconsequential investigations” like this. So, if you have a personal mystery that needs looking into, please email Inconsequential@revealnews.org.

Listen in the player above, and check out our guide to finding lost Google Videos.

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

