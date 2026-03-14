1 hour ago

The Racist Hoax That Changed Boston

After a pregnant woman’s murder, Boston police rounded up countless Black men in search of her killer. But they were chasing a lie.

A black-and-white Boston Globe article about the shooting of Chuck and Carol Stuart is projected on a wall of the top deck of a parking garage. In the distance, the Boston skyline twinkles as dusk falls.

A 1989 Boston Globe article about the shooting of Chuck and Carol Stuart is projected in front of the Boston skyline.Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

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In 1989, Chuck Stuart called 911 on his car phone to report a shooting. 

He said he and his wife were leaving a birthing class at a Boston hospital when a man forced him to drive into the mixed-race Mission Hill neighborhood and shot them both. Stuart’s wife, Carol, was seven months pregnant. She would die that night, hours after her son was delivered by cesarean section, and days later, her son would die, too.

Stuart said he saw the man who did it: a Black man in a tracksuit. 

Within hours, the killing had the city in a panic, and Boston police were tearing through Mission Hill looking for a suspect.  

For a whole generation of Black men in Mission Hill who were subjected to frisks and strip searches, this investigation shaped their relationship with police. And it changed the way Boston viewed itself when the story took a dramatic turn and the true killer was revealed.

This week on Reveal, in partnership with the Murder in Boston podcast and associate editor and columnist Adrian Walker of the Boston Globe, we bring you the untold story of the Stuart murder: one that exposed truths about race and crime that few white people in power wanted to confront.  

This is an update of a show that originally aired in May 2024.

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We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

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