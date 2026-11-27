Ain’t No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down

By Stacy Kranitz

Nonfiction More than just a photobook, Stacy Kranitz’s latest work shows her pushing further into the role of historian, offering a rich visual history of the mountainous areas of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia—Appalachia. It’s a region with a complicated story, often mistold by outsiders. Kranitz weaves together historical images with photos from her own extensive archive from decades of living and working there. She doesn’t glorify and doesn’t shy away from the harsh life many of its inhabitants face. Some of the historical images are paired uncannily with Kranitz’s own recent photos—poses, locations, and expressions mirroring each other almost 100 years apart. Kranitz frames the book around the writings of Harry Caudill, a lawyer from Eastern Kentucky who inspired President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “war on poverty.” Following the failure of the “war” in Appalachia, Caudill became disillusioned and changed his thinking, coming to believe that the Appalachian gene pool had been “watered down by inbreeding among what he called ‘dullards.’” Kranitz addresses Caudill’s own conflicted and complicated legacy head-on. If you take the book at face value, you have an interesting and fun romp through the mountains and hollers of Appalachia. If you spend more time and dig deeper, just as Kranitz has done, you’ll discover an investigation of complex questions about photography’s role in representation and stereotyping, as well as the relationship among a photographer, her subjects, and the viewer taking them in. —Mark Murrmann

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American Hagwon

By Min Jin Lee

Fiction I started reading this novel when I was fact-checking my colleague Inae Oh’s wonderful profile of Min Jin Lee and found I couldn’t put the book down. Centered on the Kohs, a middle-class Korean family pushed to immigrate across continents due to economic pressures before landing in the United States, the story is a powerful meditation on familial love, duty, and what it means to live a meaningful life, through the lens of education. What keeps impressing me about Lee’s work is the compassionate, complicated, and wise way in which she writes all of her characters. We feel their betrayal, loss, grief, sacrifice, and fortitude as though we were experiencing it ourselves. Lee spent almost 10 years conducting research for this book, going to hagwons (for-profit tutoring centers) in South Korea and Southern California and having conversations with hundreds of parents, teachers, and children (including, I later realized, one of my friends), and you can tell how much care and attention she put into listening to everyone’s experiences. —Mariana Duran

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The Author Weekend

By Laura Zigman

Fiction Among the seemingly endless ways the world divides during these fractious times, let me add one that is singularly nonpartisan: mystery lovers versus those who aren’t. I’m usually in the latter category—all the plot twists confuse me, so even the weakest Big Reveal tends to leave me slack-jawed with shock, and with the creeping sense that I’m dumb. Plus, in this violent world, do I really want to read about murders for pleasure? So with this slightly defensive preface, let me answer with a resounding yes, and that’s because of the new mystery by the often laugh-out-loud funny, always socially insightful, and compulsively readable Laura Zigman. I was drawn to The Author Weekend, not just because I am such a fan (and yes, friend) of Zigman’s or because of its flap-copy framing as “The Devil Wears Prada meets The White Lotus.” (What’s not to like?) My catnip was the organizing principle of the narrative: an almost has-been, middle-aged female writer struggling desperately, indeed too desperately, to survive in an utterly unforgiving publishing industry, which Zigman knows extremely well. She used to work on the inside—a perspective she brings with lacerating clarity—and is an author and ghostwriter. Here is a delightful opportunity to luxuriate in high-level gossip, the hatchet-faced betrayals, and the ruthless algorithm that informs the decision-making of who will make it and who will be discarded like yesterday’s New York Post. Yes, a real murder mystery resides at the heart of The Author Weekend, which mystery aficionados are bound to appreciate. But for the rest of us mere civilians, this book is truly a can’t-go-to-sleep-without-reading-the-next-chapter delight. —Marianne Szegedy-Maszak

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Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State

By Michael Lewis

Nonfiction Ever since 1989’s Liar’s Poker, I’ve been hooked on the work of Michael Lewis, whose superpower is finding memorable characters to illuminate broader themes. There’s no shortage of them in Blockers, a great read, though the organizing principal theme—“blockers” being civil servants who resisted President Donald Trump’s agenda—mainly felt like an excuse to cobble together profiles of seven fascinating career employees drummed out of government by Trump’s mindless minions. People like Tim Curry, a soft-spoken Office of Personnel Management employee so uniquely valuable that a co-worker calls him a “bus person”—meaning if he were hit by a bus, “the government would stop working.” And Kathleen Walters, who as the IRS’s chief privacy officer was charged with ensuring all of our personal data stays locked down. There’s a long chapter on Alex Maranghides, a maverick in an obscure Department of Commerce unit who became a sought-after expert on how wildfires behave—probably too long a chapter, though I’ll never again look at my neighbor’s fence the same way. Blockers is the latest of four Lewis books featuring, directly or indirectly, some of the unexpected and preternaturally dedicated oddballs who forged a path in government, often working for offices few people have ever heard of. Our civil service provides a seemingly endless font of characters for the enterprising nonfiction writer. It’s just a shame so many are now emeritus. —Michael Mechanic

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The Conspiracists: Women, Extremism, and the Lure of Belonging

By Noelle Cook

Nonfiction At this point, the January 6 insurrection almost feels like a fever dream. Noelle Cook was there that day in 2021, taking pictures for a visual anthropology project she hoped to do. Looking around, she had an uncomfortable observation: She was not alone. There were women everywhere, many of them middle-aged white women who looked a lot like her. The Conspiracists takes you past snappy headlines and bizarre social media clips into the everyday lives of two women—Yvonne, an ex-Marine and grandmother of 11, and Tammy, a divorcée and recovering addict who used QAnon conspiracies to cope during the pandemic—who were prosecuted for their roles in January 6 and kept falling farther down the rabbit hole. It’s fascinating to get inside their heads and hear how they make sense of their “conspirituality.” Rather than gawking at the women in one or two shocking interviews, Cook becomes part of their lives over several years and develops theories about the “gendered pathways of radicalization,” pointing at how the lack of space for middle-aged women in right-wing ideals or imagery pushes these women to conspiracy communities where they can have a voice. As we head into the back half of Trump’s second term and these ideas keep taking root in the electorate, The Conspiracists offers a unique insight into what motivates this kind of person and how the need for community underlies it. —Gabriella Gladney

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Found Sound

By Meg Wolitzer and Charlie Panek

Fiction Felix Frank is feeling tuned out, unsatisfied by the rhythms of childhood, annoyed by his genius kid brother, and stuck in the doldrums of the tween years. Found Sound starts with yet another summer stay in western Massachusetts for Felix’s family. But despite the familiar surroundings, something is missing these days. Felix feels pangs of longing and anger for his older brother Dylan, who blazed a trail and seemed to burn bridges. Nothing has been the same at home since he left. Next-door neighbor Marigold is a little weird, but she makes life more interesting. A friendship forms as clues start to pile up…but for what? Hidden recordings, secret messages from DJs, and a place no one is supposed to visit in the basement capture Felix and Marigold’s imaginations, and a quest is on. Found Sound is a breezy, fun read built to entertain lovers of young adult fiction, mystery fans, audiophiles, and those who still geek out over radio. And the authors of this scavenger hunt come by it honestly: Wolitzer is the host of public radio’s Selected Shorts, and Panek, her son, is a musician and sound designer. Their authentic love for audio and the science of sound flows through the pages, in depictions of anechoic chambers and cassette-tape memories. As an added bonus, the “How to Get Started With Found Sound” note at the end invites readers young and old to make their own audio projects, with a few helpful tips for beginners. —Jim Briggs

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John of John

By Douglas Stuart

Fiction Every time I opened this book, the rushing world around me came to a halt. There I was, on a dirt road overlooking a windswept croft on a remote Scottish island, where nearby, one of the titular characters sits hunched over his loom, weaving tweed. Cal (officially John-Calum Macleod, son of John Macleod) has answered a call to return home from the mainland after failing to nab a job post-uni. He is broke, horny, and not all that enthused to be living again under the gaze of his father, a stern and hardworking Calvinist churchgoer. Cal has more fun shooting the shit with his maternal grandmother, an eccentric bird who holds the tenancy papers to the croft (agricultural property) where they all reside. Raising sheep and handweaving tartans—it’s difficult work that no longer pays enough, and everyone’s health is deteriorating. But if this premise sounds at all stodgy, know that this novel brims with flirtations, love affairs, pub gossip, betrayals, and layers upon layers of secrets. Stuart, who won the Booker Prize for his 2020 debut novel, Shuggie Bain, threads in Gaelic dialogue and piercing descriptions of the rugged Isle of Harris. Against the backdrop of the black-green sea, he masterfully renders his passionate, stubborn characters, allowing us to fully inhabit the relationships and longings that sustain them and erode them. —Maddie Oatman

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Lifeguard: A Love Story

By Janet Fash

Nonfiction Janet Fash is a working-class gal from Prospect Park who fell in love with the ocean. But this story is not Baywatch; Lifeguard is both a campy Rockaway Beach memoir as well as a serious contribution to the feminist canon. Fash reads the audiobook herself, and in her thick Brooklyn accent, she describes the early days of her career in the 1970s, when seasoned lifeguards would haze new recruits by covering them in paint or ketchup or, in the case of one of Fash’s friends, chasing her into the water and stripping her naked. She parties at the local beach bars with the mostly male lifeguards and occasionally shows them up by swimming faster. But she’s also singularly focused on saving lives. During her climb through the ranks to become New York City’s first female chief lifeguard, Fash witnesses harrowing drownings and near-misses, especially in poorer areas where people are less likely to know how to swim. She is radicalized when she realizes that many of the deaths could have been prevented by better-trained guards. She butts heads with colleagues who fall asleep on the chair or don’t watch the water but are protected by union bosses. The malfeasance had deadly consequences. In one lawsuit against the city, a jury awarded $2 million to the families of two Black boys who drowned in 1990 after one of those incompetent guards—dubbed the “Angel of Death” by his colleagues—responded to a plea for help by saying, “If they can’t fucking swim, then why did they come to the beach?” Fash details her fight against deeply entrenched sexism and a corrupt union boss to improve conditions for both lifeguards and swimmers. Her book is an unusual window into New York City politics, told by a woman in a swimsuit who spoke truth to power. —Stephanie Mencimer

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Precisely Now

By Lawrence Joseph

Poetry When life seems especially perilous, some poems and poets encapsulate the anguish of the period. Think T. S. Eliot and the “Waste Land” after the devastation of World War I. Or Allen Ginsberg’s poetic disgust with the conformity of the 1950s in “Howl.” Or the young Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s surreal post-insurrection, mid-pandemic inauguration, reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb.” Poets can either disappear and immerse in the details of their interior lives, or burst forth, fist shaking, at the coarse and inequitable world around them. Lawrence Joseph, poet, essayist, lawyer, and retired law professor at St. Joseph’s University, is the latter. In his newest collection, Joseph combines the full force of his intellectual rigor with his vast command of the classics, religion, law, culture, and two of America’s iconic cities: Detroit, where he, an Arab American, was born and raised, and New York, where he has lived for decades. This is a book whose rhythms and observations on mass deportations, “plutocratic thievery,” sycophants and enablers, and “permanent war, permanent crisis/whatever you wish to call it” somehow linger in rhythm and cadence, long after you read the poems, like the persistent melody of a song whose words you’ve forgotten. We are relentlessly assaulted by demands on our shredded attention, but do yourself a favor and sit for an hour with this slim volume of verse. You will get to know a singular poet who expresses the fury you can’t and sees what’s hiding in plain sight. And somehow manages, even in his rage, to do it with love. —Marianne Szegedy-Maszak

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The Rouse

By China Miéville

Fiction When China Miéville started The Rouse, Trump was hosting The Apprentice; the president was George W. Bush. And the accretion of 20 years is palpable, both in the book’s complexity and its sheer volume: It is 1,320 pages, spanning more than 50 years, 20 countries, and two complex, radically different lives. The Rouse does much of its work in a barrage of allusions and accounts, largely concerned with imperialism and the paranormal and their intertwining. And not all of it is speculative: A report on “supernatural counterinsurgency in the Congo” briefly mentioned came out of a real study funded by the Pentagon. Two characters’ arcs alternate through most of the novel, and as heady as the novel gets, it is always tethered to meaningful stakes. Reading it felt like seeing a Sleep No More adaptation of real life, more curated if not more legible, and above all, haunted. It begins with a social realist narrative of a single mother in the 1970s. But it reaches the weirdest peaks that any of Miéville’s novels ever has and on the way traverses the Malayan Emergency, Congolese independence, The Troubles, and war, and war, and war. I have gladly read it twice, and once along with the audiobook, which I highly recommend. It asks much of the reader, but it repays manifold. —Melissa Lewis

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Switzy

By Emma Cline

Fiction In the last remaining days before death, with your memory fading from Alzheimer’s, what would you prioritize? What would you say and to whom? These final confrontations form the trajectory of Switzy, Emma Cline’s third novel, whose central character is an elderly man with dementia traveling to Switzerland for a self-assisted suicide. It’s undoubtedly a heavy subject and somewhat of a heel turn for Cline, whose earlier fiction tended to involve younger, more wayward subjects. But Switzy doesn’t indulge in the saccharine, nor does it ever sag into the overly philosophical. Instead, Cline’s prose kept impressing me with its machine-like ability to spit out lines that at once portrayed the fracturing of a mind and maintained a nihilistic sense of humor about what it means to be alive in the first place. This is a book that reminds us that our memories are embarrassingly flawed, with or without dementia. That we don’t know our loved ones nearly as well as we think, and vice versa. That no matter how much money you throw at it, closure might always elude us. Which all might seem depressing, and maybe it is! But I ended Switzy with a distinct grin. In the age of endless optimization and fine-tuning, sometimes it’s comforting to be reminded that every one of us ends up in the same exact pit. —Inae Oh

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The Tuxedo Society

By Paul Rudnick

Fiction Leave it to playwright Paul Rudnick to recast 007 as a gay man with a secret society. Reggie is a Navy SEAL who was kicked out of the military because of “don’t ask, don’t tell.” When a more enlightened president tries to lure him back into the armed forces, he instead demands the right to assemble an undercover counterespionage team from all the “bravest and most capable queer operatives he could find, to make a point.” The Tuxedo Society’s members hail from every possible gay stereotype. There’s the florist who supervises installations at the White House and Swiss chalets where major bitcoin deals go down. There’s also an Olympic diver and the narrator, a struggling actor who sells candles at the mall. Rudnick turns stereotypes into superpowers, because after all, who makes a better spy than someone the world often doesn’t see? As the florist explains, he’s good at his job because no one finds him threatening. “I’m just a silly homo waltzing in with 18 boxes of calla lilies and birch branches.” The underestimated Tuxes deftly dispatch assassins in men’s rooms and disrupt evil plots to take over the world. Villains include a deliciously rendered Lindsey Graham–like Southern politician and a hypocritical prosperity preacher. This book is campy, the plot is harebrained, the jokes are raunchy. But I’ve been recommending it to people all year because The Tuxedo Society is just so much fun. —Stephanie Mencimer

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Nonfiction and Fiction Written Before 2026

The Antidote (2025)

By Karen Russell

Fiction It takes a while to figure out what the heck is going on in the opening of this fantastically inventive and thought-provoking novel from the author of Swamplandia! and other works of fiction. Suffused with magical realism, the story is, at its heart, a meditation on memory. It is set in Uz, a fictional rural Nebraska town besieged by the blinding storms and crop devastation of the Dust Bowl. It features a sadistic sheriff; a semi-aware scarecrow; an anxious wheat farmer and his strong-headed 15-year-old niece, still coming to terms with her mother’s murder; a young Black New Deal photographer shocked to discover that her Graflex camera is capturing images of the region’s past and (perhaps) future; and the titular “prairie witch,” who has taken “the Antidote” as her trade name. She’s one of a far-flung community of “vaults,” shunned women who earn their living by banking people’s memories without any awareness of the dark secrets they harbor inside. Times are challenging in Uz, and strange occurrences are aplenty as Karen Russell ushers her readers toward a dreadful awareness of what we stand to gain, and lose, when we pick and choose our memories. Compellingly written and girded by nonfictional events—namely the systematic displacement and extermination of Native Americans on the prairie—that some may prefer not to remember, The Antidote winds up being hard to forget. —Michael Mechanic

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Fish Tales (1983/2025)

By Nettie Jones

Fiction “Weird girl” literature has become synonymous, rightly or wrongly, with a certain navel-gazing, city-dwelling, modern woman (usually white) who isn’t afraid to be, well, gross. But long before there was any kind of realized canon, Nettie Jones’ debut was the rare novel that dared to paint a complicated Black woman in full light. First published in 1983 to little fanfare, the book has found new life, republished last year by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. It owes its revival largely to renewed attention to the late Toni Morrison’s career as an editor at Random House. Fish Tales was one of the books she championed, and it’s easy to see why. Morrison, always concerned with the full breadth of Black women’s complications, likely found Jones’ honest, mostly autobiographical portrayal of a woman caught up in the fabulous New York underground scene in the ’70s refreshing. While the story deals vaguely with the trauma protagonist Lewis Jones endures, it largely avoids coming off as a cautionary tale thanks to raw, visceral language that presents her story without judgment, but with plenty of deviant sex, drug use, parties, and uncomfortable reckonings with what it means to look for connection. Reading it this past summer made me think, “Man, I’ve gotta live more.” —Gabriella Gladney

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James (2024)

By Percival Everett

Fiction You don’t need to have read Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn to be completely immersed in Percival Everett’s James, a unique retelling of Twain’s classic adventure tale. Everett’s award-winning 2024 novel is as riveting as any thriller, told through the eyes of the enslaved man known in the original story as Jim as he and Huck make their way down the Mississippi River. James reminded me of another novel I read and loved this year: Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver’s fictional story of a young man growing up in opioid-addled contemporary Appalachia, which was inspired by another classic coming-of-age tale, Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield. Both reimaginings are beautiful tributes to the stories that inspired them, updated for a new generation of readers. Both follow characters with rich inner worlds. Both are deeply moving stories, in part, about family, friendship, and resistance in a world that refuses to acknowledge the full humanity of its most vulnerable. James is also a story about the transformative and revolutionary power of education, with an ending that’s extremely cathartic. You won’t want to put it down. —Chasity Hale

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The Journalist and the Murderer (1990)

By Janet Malcolm

Nonfiction If you liked You Can See Everything, this is a must-read. It’s co-director Lance Oppenheim’s favorite book and a powerful reflection on journalism ethics, voyeurism, and the reasons we decide people are guilty and worthy of moral punishment. The story centers on journalist Joe McGinniss, who agrees to write a novel about a man on trial for the murder of his wife and daughters, per the defendant’s request. The book he eventually publishes clearly frames the accused as guilty, and the (now-convicted) murderer sues McGinniss for misleading (and befriending) him during the reporting process and betraying his trust. I love how author Janet Malcolm writes and how she tries to understand the motivations of everyone she talks to. She’s not afraid to ask her subjects or her audience to wrestle with harsh conclusions or field difficult questions, including whether certain people, simply because society may view them as abhorrent, are less deserving than others of transparency and professionalism—a notion those in our field would do well to revisit from time to time. —Mariana Duran

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Kindred (1979)

By Octavia E. Butler

Fiction I never gravitated toward science fiction until Octavia E. Butler whacked me over the head with it. Perhaps best known for Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents—her devastating and eerily prescient duology of 1990s dystopian novels about a mid-2020s climate-ravaged society—Butler writes with such unflinching clarity about the brutal realities of our time that it’s easy to forget she’s making it up. Kindred is a similarly harrowing read, but rather than launch into some hypothetical near-future, it catapults readers into the past. Main character Dana, a Black woman in 1970s California, is repeatedly transported back to the antebellum South, where she encounters her Black—and white—relatives and the horrors of slavery. What struck me about Dana is that, while she focuses on staying alive and keeping her family together, she often must sacrifice her dignity in the process. She’s imperfect, and her knowledge of the future hurts her as much as it helps her, but Dana’s empathy and depth is what I loved most about her. The book is haunting and honest, and Butler has you believing her premise from the very first page. In archival tape aired 15 years after she died, she talked about reading science fiction as a girl and realizing that none of the authors looked like her. I hope others are as moved as I was by Butler’s deft use of the genre to explore America’s racial history and themes of power, class, and survival. —Rachel Santarsiero

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Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA (2007)

By Tim Weiner

Nonfiction It’s all right there in the title. Tim Weiner’s Bush-era epic is an 848-page doorstopper with one unmistakable throughline: Just about everything The Agency has ever done has blown up in its face. I can’t say I was caught off guard by this conclusion—everyone who has ever recommended this book to me has described it in more or less this same way—but the hubris and incompetence and Yale-ness on display is overwhelming all the same. This is not some vamped-up Wikipedia entry; Weiner obtained tens of thousands of documents and tracked down old spooks to piece together hidden histories of the CIA’s Cold War escapades. He paints a picture of an often hapless agency that, far from its Hollywood myth-making, has long struggled to justify its existence. But hey, at least the days of reckless regime change in Iran are safely in our past, right? —Tim Murphy

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Letters and Papers from Prison (1951)

By Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Nonfiction Gestapo prisons and concentration camps are far from the ideal place to wrestle with Jesus’ call for the modern world, but that’s where Lutheran pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer found himself for two years before Hitler ordered him executed. His reflections on the role of Christianity in society, though sadly half-formed at points, feel especially relevant as our Defense Department invokes the Prince of Peace in unprecedented terms. We are fighting the Iran war not just in America’s name, but also in the name of God—who Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says “trains our hands for war,” “break[s] the teeth of the ungodly,” and helps deliver “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.” I don’t know which god he’s referring to—Moloch?—but that description bears little resemblance to the God made incarnate in the Gospels. It certainly isn’t the one Bonhoeffer knew, who helps us “not by his omnipotence…but by his weakness and suffering.” Bonhoeffer’s writings also feel relevant in this age of AI, with its myriad prophecies of ways the world could become quite inhuman. I took heart in his advice to his fellow Germans, who were living under so much more depravity and suspense than we are now: Pursue “the very narrow way, often extremely difficult to find, of living every day as if it were our last, and yet living in faith and responsibility as though there were to be a great future.” —Satchel Walton

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Lincoln (1984)

By Gore Vidal

Fiction The former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann once said she’d been a Democrat until she read Gore Vidal’s 1973 novel, Burr, and recoiled at its “snotty” depiction of the Founding Fathers. (George Washington is a bad general, Thomas Jefferson is a snake, and Aaron Burr might be Martin Van Buren’s dad.) Burr had a different effect on me: I just wanted to read more Vidal, so I did, and thank God for that. Lincoln, the second book in Vidal’s Narratives of Empire series, is about whom you think. The past year was a good one to read about the man who steered this country through the Civil War, and the portrait therein is as rich and thoughtful as you might hope. But what I really like about it is what Bachmann couldn’t stand, which is just how much Vidal cherishes mess. The ambition of Salmon Chase, Lincoln’s Treasury secretary, is constantly undercut by his anxiety-inducing nearsightedness. John Hay, the president’s youthful aide, cannot stay away from brothels. Mary Todd Lincoln, a woman ahead of her time, loots the Treasury to fund costly White House renovations. Oh, and Honest Abe once had syphilis. Or did he? Many historians disliked this book, not least because of the syphilis. I got the sense that Vidal enjoyed arguing with them almost as much as he enjoyed writing it. Don’t sleep on his 4,686-word letter to the New York Review of Books in response to critics of the book and subsequent mini-series. —Tim Murphy

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Martyr! (2024)

By Kaveh Akbar

Fiction How do you live a life worthwhile enough to die with purpose? That’s the question that haunts main character Cyrus Shams in this morbid-yet-hilarious novel about a queer Iranian man wrestling with substance abuse, depression, and the tragic death of his mother in an “accidental” Tehran plane crash. Cyrus is a young poet living in Indiana, and his obsession with death and martyrs forces him to delve into the lives of historical figures and the ghosts of deceased loved ones to make sense of reality. At one point, author Kaveh Akbar writes, “he wanted to live perfectly enough to die without creating a ripple of pain behind him, like an Olympic diver knifing splashlessly into a pool.” Martyr! is suffused with culture—Iranian, American, and Iranian American—all of which Akbar manages to skewer and praise in equal measure as he weaves myriad voices, literary forms, and snippets of archival text into a world more metaphysical than our own. From Cyrus’ insomniac conversations between make-believe characters and dead relatives—a trick he uses to fall asleep—to his spur-of-the-moment trip to Brooklyn to visit a dying Iranian artist doing a performance piece about her death, Martyr! left me breathless. There’s tragedy in this novel, but also joy and poetry and love. I often found myself wanting to cut out lines and keep them safe in my pocket. This novel will change how you talk, how you see. You’ll find yourself bringing it up in conversation without meaning to. I still do. —Rachel Santarsiero

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The Radicalism of the American Revolution (1992)

By Gordon S. Wood

Nonfiction Summer 2026 could have been a banner season for a liberal-coded vision of the American idea, with the eyes of the world turned to a cross-continental World Cup as we marked 250 years of independence. I needn’t list the reasons why it was not. Nevertheless, I found myself greatly inspired upon revisiting Gordon S. Wood’s account of the revolutionary era’s egalitarian character. It is easy to forget just how radical it was that, as recent descendants of societies that enforced rigid hierarchies in every facet of life, “ordinary Americans came to believe that no one in a basic down-to-earth and day-in-and-day-out manner was really better than anyone else.” Also notable this year was how clearly the founders saw that republics were “extremely liable to corruption” and demanded virtue from citizens and officeholders—centuries prior to the emergence of pump-and-dump crypto schemes! For those of us raised amid lefty intellectual environments, it is almost second nature to reflect on the shortcomings of the American founding, especially the galling hypocrisy of those who proclaimed universal equality while enslaving their fellow men. But there’s also much to claim and take inspiration from, if we want it. One month before the semiquincentennial, Wood died in an all-too-American way—he was struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot. But the American ideas he chronicled will persist, as Ben Franklin famously put it, if we can keep them. —Satchel Walton