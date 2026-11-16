If the Grammys are good for anything, it’s giving us an excuse to converse about the sounds that move us. This year’s loudest fight isn’t over Record or Album of the Year. It’s over the Dance/Electronic category, and it’s revealed how much history we’ve lost about what makes the dance floor—well, the dance floor.

The 2027 nominations dropped Monday, and the dance categories are driving much of the conversation. (Whether Dance and Electronic even belong in one category, or together, is a conversation for the comedown.) Tinashe, Slayyyter and underscores landed their deserved first nominations. They’re up against Grammy veterans like Madonna, Robyn, Skrillex and Tame Impala, plus remixers David Guetta and Boys Noize and producer Stuart Price.

That didn’t sit well with John Summit, an EDM festival circuit and Ibiza set darling who was shut out entirely. “Never submitting to the Grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke,” he tweeted. “…there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars.” Then he doubled down: “not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. no dj is playing that music in the clubs.”

Your dance floors aren’t the only ones that exist, John. No DJ is playing Madonna? Tinashe? Slayyyter? Let’s be serious, now.

Summit is one of the biggest names in mainstream electronic music at the moment, a fratty tech-house star who grew up in the affluent suburbs of Chicago, headlined Lollapalooza there this summer, is touring arenas behind his second album and performing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (the album of which debuted to some not-so-strong reviews).

But first, he’s not all wrong. The Grammys are a bit of a joke, made by and for people with the connections and money to work the industry, and pop has crowded this field for years, to the point that the Recording Academy added a Dance Pop category in 2024 to give dedicated dance acts some room. But being a big name doesn’t mean you’re creating culture or pushing it forward, which is what these awards do recognize in between the industry power players—among these nominees are artists making music from real historical precedents and evolving it.

John Summit can’t say the same.

Take Tinashe, whose first nominations came for “Melatonin” (Dance/Electronic Recording) and “Too Easy” (Dance Pop), both off her eighth album Popstar. Which is also a debate for the comedown, seeing as Tinashe has seven other albums of Grammy-worthy work.

“Melatonin” was co-produced by nightfeelings, who answered Summit, “I actually come from dance music,” citing a set at the infamous and iconic Berlin club Berghain and a record on the same labels as Aphex Twin.

Popstar may not be a capital-D Dance album at its core, but its credits read like a club-underground roll call (Arca, Machinedrum, nightfeelings), and these two are the floor-killers. “Too Easy” rides a heavy, jerky bassline; “Melatonin” glitches through chopped vocals and sampled audio. As for “no dj is playing that,” DJ Disco Lines’ remix of her “No Broke Boys” topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last year.

Then there’s Slayyyter. WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, her major-label debut following underground records like Troubled Paradise and STARF*CKER, earned her first four Grammy nominations: the album, “CRANK,” “DANCE…” and Best New Artist. It’s abrasive in the best way: blown-out synths, snarling guitars and rattling bass, a sound reviewers and fans alike trace to 2000s electroclash. “CRANK” and “DANCE…” put hard electronic beats to work. (Summit himself brought Slayyyter’s Grammy-nominated track to his own dance floor in Toronto back in October.)

Footage resurfaces of John Summit’s arena show last month when he played Slayyyter’s Grammy-nominated “DANCE…”



Summit criticized the #GRAMMY dance nominations today claiming that “no dj is playing that music in the clubs.” pic.twitter.com/5NhGy8ATh7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2026

And then we have Madonna, who’s been making dance music since before Summit was born and, at 68, is nominated in all four dance categories for Confessions II. It’s the sequel to her 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor, which won Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007, and it reunites her with legendary producer Stuart Price. Sequenced like one long DJ mix, it trades the original’s disco-house sheen for the sinewy beats of Detroit and Chicago house and electronica.

“I Feel So Free” (Dance/Electronic Recording) is deep house built around Lil Louis’ 1989 Chicago classic “French Kiss.” “Danceteria” (Dance Pop) calls back to the New York club where, in 1982, resident DJ Mark Kamins first played Madonna’s debut single, “Everybody.”

If it’s DJs Summit wants, there is no shortage of them in these categories! You have David Guetta, Boys Noize, house heavyweight Chris Lake and Fred again… Guetta and Skrillex, for that matter, helped build the commercial EDM that Summit and fans treat as the club standard, and both are on this ballot.

And, look, we’ve been through this before. When Beyoncé’s Renaissance won both dance/electronic Grammys in February 2023, some dance artists and fans cried foul that a pop star had taken the category. But the album was a tour through house’s Black and queer lineage, and she used her acceptance speech to thank the queer community for inventing the genre. That’s the exact history Summit’s own frat house sound comes from.

These days pop seems to be used by guys like Summit as a put-down for women making waves in these genres, and completely lacks the self-awareness that Summit himself is an iteration of “pop” in his own lane—what is popular!

Such condescension was on display in April 2026 when Charli XCX (winner of Best Dance/Electronic Album for brat and Best Dance Pop Recording for “Von Dutch”) previewed a lyric from her song “Rock Music” in British Vogue: “I think the dance floor is dead. Now we’re making rock music.”

Summit responded on Instagram: “Maybe ur pop music dance floor is dead but ours isn’t babe.” Charli quickly waded into today’s discourse:

not this guy again ! https://t.co/JnkI5cyZkF — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2026

Summit took back to X later in the day to respond to the criticism:

logging back on as i realized i didn’t do a good job of making my point earlier. my intent was not to drag other artists down and i seriously congratulate everyone who was nominated



they fully deserve the recognition. i just think there should be an extra category for more dance… — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

What does “pop” even mean these days? Like the term electronic or dance, these genres of music are a large tent and should be. All of it is built on the legacies of the Black, Latin and queer pioneers of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The “EDM” Summit and his fans insist is the standard didn’t exist in its modern commercial form until the 2010s, and it’s still evolving, as music does and should. It’s evolving with artists like Tinashe and Slayyyter, who’ve spent years in the club, on the dance floor, and in the studio with those pioneers’ descendants. Madonna and Robyn have spent decades doing the same. They were there before Summit, and they’ll be in the halls of fame long after.