Lead Impeachment Manager Asks Trump to Testify at His Own Trial

Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump Thursday asking that he testify under oath at his Senate impeachment trial next week.

“Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office—and the Supreme Court held just last year that you were not immune from legal process while serving as President—so there is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings,” Raskin wrote. “Indeed, whereas a sitting President might raise concerns about distraction from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here.”

Whether Trump will comply with Raskin’s demand remains to be seen.

Read the letter below:

