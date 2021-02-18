Ted Cruz’s Text Messages Just Got Leaked

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

We’ve got some backstory on Sen. Ted Cruz’s direct-flight jaunt to a Ritz-Carlton in Cancun while his constituents cling to life. The New York Times published moments ago revealing family text messages leaked to the paper and deserving of a read, if you can stomach it. His texts fly in the face of what he’d said publicly. Here’s my colleague Inae Oh on what he had swore he was up to:

In a statement that appeared to justify his travel amid twin crises—the ongoing pandemic and Texas’ devastating winter storms—as an effort to placate his daughters, Ted Cruz has finally confirmed his trip to Cancun. “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends,” the Texas senator wrote. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

His text messages reveal something, well, different. From the Times: