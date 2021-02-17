22 mins ago

Trump Uses Rush Limbaugh’s Death to Promote the Big Lie

Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in 2019SMG/Zuma

Twice-impeached former President Trump appeared on Fox News shortly after the death of conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh—to whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year—to continue peddling the lie that he won the 2020 election.

“Rush thought we won, and so do I,” Trump said. “He thought it was over at 10 o’clock, 10:30.” It seems Trump hasn’t turned his back on Fox News after all.

Limbaugh died of lung cancer at age 70.

