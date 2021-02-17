Trump Uses Rush Limbaugh’s Death to Promote the Big Lie

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Twice-impeached former President Trump appeared on Fox News shortly after the death of conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh—to whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year—to continue peddling the lie that he won the 2020 election.

“Rush thought we won, and so do I,” Trump said. “He thought it was over at 10 o’clock, 10:30.” It seems Trump hasn’t turned his back on Fox News after all.

“Rush thought we won, and so do I. I think we won substantially” — Trump is using Rush Limbaugh’s death to push long-debunked lies about the election pic.twitter.com/IivzVhqG4W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh died of lung cancer at age 70.