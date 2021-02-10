34 mins ago

WATCH: Officer Eugene Goodman Saves Mitt Romney From Capitol Mob

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) walks to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Stefani Reynolds - Pool Via Cnp/CNP via ZUMA

Officer Eugene Goodman has been hailed for his heroism in keeping a cluster of rioters away from the Senate floor when senators were still inside. In new footage shown during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Goodman is seen directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) away from the mob. Romney was headed directly toward the insurrectionists. Goodman may have saved Romney’s life.

The video evidence came during the second day of the impeachment trial, when Democratic House Manager Del. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands laid out, step-by-step, how the rioters violently attacked the Capitol. 

Romney has frequently broken with the Republican Party when it comes to Trump’s conduct and would have been a recognizable target for the rioters, some of whom were open about their desire to kill Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But every lawmaker’s life that day was in danger.

