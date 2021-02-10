WATCH: Officer Eugene Goodman Saves Mitt Romney From Capitol Mob

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Officer Eugene Goodman has been hailed for his heroism in keeping a cluster of rioters away from the Senate floor when senators were still inside. In new footage shown during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Goodman is seen directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) away from the mob. Romney was headed directly toward the insurrectionists. Goodman may have saved Romney’s life.

The video evidence came during the second day of the impeachment trial, when Democratic House Manager Del. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands laid out, step-by-step, how the rioters violently attacked the Capitol.

Officer Eugene Goodman has been hailed for his heroism in keeping a cluster of rioters away from the Senate floor when senators were still inside. Here’s the previously unseen footage of exactly how he did it: https://t.co/SjN1Jb9904 pic.twitter.com/Dolldm9nwa — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 10, 2021

Romney has frequently broken with the Republican Party when it comes to Trump’s conduct and would have been a recognizable target for the rioters, some of whom were open about their desire to kill Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But every lawmaker’s life that day was in danger.