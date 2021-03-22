2 hours ago

10 People Killed in Colorado Supermarket Mass Shooting

David Zalubowski/AP

Ten people, including one police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, Monday afternoon, according to police.

One male suspect is in custody, Boulder police department officials confirmed during a press conference Monday night. News footage from earlier in the day showed a shirtless, barefoot man with a bloodied leg being escorted in handcuffs from the supermarket by police. Officials have declined to say whether he was the alleged shooter.

Officials later identified the slain police officer as Eric Talley, 51. Talley was the first officer to respond to reports of gunfire and a man carrying what police described as a “patrol rifle”.

Boulder police had tweeted a warning about an active shooting situation shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

Today’s violence is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shaken Colorado in recent years, including the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting that killed 12. It’s also the country’s second mass shooting in the span of a week. Last week, a shooting spree claimed eight lives at two Atlanta-area spas. Six of the victims were Asian women.

This breaking news story has been updated to reflect new information released by local authorities.

