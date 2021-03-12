Schumer and Gillibrand Join Calls for Cuomo to Resign

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

New York’s two Democratic senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, released a statement Friday afternoon joining the chorus of voices in Congress calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the senators wrote. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

NEW: New York Senators Schumer and Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/fMykGBT225 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 12, 2021

As my colleague Inae Oh reported this morning, New York Democrats in the House have already called for the governor to step down.

Cuomo, once lauded for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, is currently beset by two scandals: multiple accusations of workplace sexual harassment, and an apparent attempt to cover up the death toll of the coronavirus on the state’s nursing home population. As support for the governor dwindles, Schumer and Gillibrand are among the most powerful voices calling for Cuomo to resign.