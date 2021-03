Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

All American adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1, President Biden is set to announce in his Thursday night primetime address.

The news will be an improvement on earlier estimates. On March 2, Biden had predicted that the United States would have enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May. The president is expected to say that society could return to a “more normal” state by the Fourth of July.

See you (I hope) at the cookout.