Why HR 1 Is the Most Significant Democracy Reform Bill in Decades

House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, includes a slew of pro-voter policies. It would expand automatic registration and two-weeks early voting, across all 50 states; it would beef up mail-in voting. It is, in the words of Mother Jones’ resident voting rights expert, Ari Berman, “really the most significant democracy reform bill since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.”

The bill has passed the House. But it is facing a filibuster in the Senate. (You know, the tool Southern segregationists used to impede civil rights bills for decades.)

As Republicans push “Jim Crow 2.0 laws” in many states, Berman says, HR 1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights act could safeguard voting rights.

Watch him break it all down here: