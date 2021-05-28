2 hours ago

Matt Gaetz Tells Supporters They Have an “Obligation” to Use Second Amendment

The latest stop on the “America First” tour, co-headlined by Marjorie Taylor Greene, also saw him calling for an “armed rebellion.”

Brian Cahn/ZUMA

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The walls appear to be increasingly closing in on Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican reportedly under investigation for possibly having sex with a minor, with two key witnesses—his former confidante Joel Greenberg who last week pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor and ex-girlfriend—now said to be cooperating with the feds. But while most would keep a low profile under such a legally dangerous scenario, Gaetz, a professional troll and perhaps the Trumpiest member of Congress, continues to run in the opposite direction of reason.

During a stop on his “America First” tour with Marjorie Taylor Greene Thursday, Gaetz told a crowd of supporters that he believes Americans have “an obligation to use” the Second Amendment, particularly in the fight against so-called “cancel culture” in Silicon Valley.

“The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us,” Gaetz told attendees at a rally in Dalton, Georgia. “Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman. We have the Second Amendment in this country and I think we have an obligation to use it.” He went on to suggest that the Second Amendment intended for people to have the ability to form an “armed rebellion against the government” when necessary. 

As Gaetz railed against cancel culture, a Democratic candidate for Congress tweeted that he had been kicked out of the event after being deemed a “threat.”

Gaetz’s inflammatory remarks on gun rights and armed rebellion come nearly five months after the January 6 Capitol insurrection, as well as current Republican efforts, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to squash bipartisan hopes for a commission into the deadly riot. Combine that with the steady embrace of Trump’s lies about the election, and you’ve got a pretty good snapshot of where the party is at these days.

As for Gaetz, his latest outburst should gel well with his apparent ambitions to run for president in 2024, should his idol decline.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate