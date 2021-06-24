4 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani Was Just Suspended From Practicing Law in New York

Stefani Reynolds/Zuma

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York due to his “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 presidential election.

A New York appellate court’s decision to temporarily disbar Giuliani is a remarkable fall from grace for the man once heralded as “America’s Mayor.” In a 33-page ruling, the court found that Giuliani violated the Rules of Professional Conduct by repeatedly lying in his allegations of voter fraud.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the decision reads. “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

While Giuliani will have the opportunity to fight the suspension, the court wrote that “the uncontroverted misconduct in itself will likely result in substantial permanent sanctions at the conclusion of these disciplinary proceedings.”

Giuliani’s lawyers said in a statement that they were disappointed with the decision and that they were confident their client would be reinstated as a lawyer. “This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” they wrote.

Either way, as Congress still mulls action after the failure to enact a bipartisan commission to examine the causes of the January 6 riot on the Capitol, Giuliani’s suspension from practicing law could be as close as the United States gets to justice for the Trump administration’s incitement of violence and undermining of faith in the election system.

Be sure to check out Giuliani’s son’s poorly composed video rant responding to this perceived injustice:

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: Our fundraising drive to finish our current budget on June 30 and start our new fiscal year on July 1 is lagging behind where we need it to be.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you can right now, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make it all possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, it all matters.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit reporting, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our priorities after these chaotic several years, and why this relatively quiet moment is also an urgent one for our democracy and Mother Jones’ bottom line—and if you find it compelling, please join us.

payment methods

THIS IS BIG FOR US.

And we won't beat around the bush: Our fundraising drive to finish our current budget on June 30 and start our new fiscal year on July 1 is lagging behind where we need it to be.

If you value the reporting you get from Mother Jones and you can right now, please consider joining your fellow readers with a donation to help make it all possible. Whether you can pitch in $5 or $500, it all matters.

If you're new to Mother Jones or aren't yet sold on supporting our nonprofit reporting, please take a moment to read Monika Bauerlein's post about our priorities after these chaotic several years, and why this relatively quiet moment is also an urgent one for our democracy and Mother Jones’ bottom line—and if you find it compelling, please join us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate