“Welcome to GETTR and start a new journey!” So reads an introductory message on the home page of Gettr, a right-wing social media app recently launched by a team led by Jason Miller, an ex-spokesperson of former president Donald Trump.

That “new journey,” thanks to spam comments left en masse below the message, involves encountering things like anime porn and repeated copies of an image depicting Hillary Clinton’s head photoshopped onto another woman’s nude body.

Major social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and its image-sharing subsidiary platform Instagram, have automated filters that root out and remove or censor nude images. At the moment, the Trump-linked social media app apparently has nothing of the kind.

While Gettr frames itself as an anti-censorship platform—in its terms of service, Gettr notes “hold[ing] freedom of speech” is a “core value”—the company reserves the right to “address content that comes to our attention that we believe is … pornographic” alongside material that may be “offensive, obscene, lewd, lavicious, filthy… violent, harassing, threatening, abusive, illegal, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate.”

The app was quietly launched in June, according to Politico, but received a rush of attention on Thursday after the publication broke a story on its ties to Miller.

The website joins a crowded and growing pool of right-wing social media sites that aim to be places of refuge for users who fled online venues that took steps to stem racist speech. As an example, Gab’s CEO has actively courted well-known antisemites to come to his platform, while maintaining a strong anti-pornography line.

So, if you want a conservative platform and the ability to post uncensored hentai, for now, Gettr might be the website for you.