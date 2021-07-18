Take a look, if you dare:

Impressive 'tornadoes' of swarming mosquitoes over the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk, eastern coast of the Kamchatka peninsula. This is an annual event, and local residents are more than used to it, but they agree that it might cause a bit of panic among unprepared visitors pic.twitter.com/lnXr2Cq7Iw — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) July 18, 2021

Exceptionally heavy rains, the kind that are sometimes linked to human created climate-change, can create new wet areas where mosquitos lay eggs and bring about frightening swarms after hatching. But according to the Twitter account of the Siberian Times, a highly-followable English language content-creator from Russia’s far east, what you’re seeing here—roughly one gazillion male insects circling and looking for females—is typical Siberian summer fare.

And while I’m no entomologist, the size of the swarm suggests these bugs have a long, successful record of finding and mating with each other.