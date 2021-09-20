The Weather Feels the Same

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Twenty years ago, the New York City metropolitan area awoke to shockingly blue skies. It looked set to be one of the loveliest days of season, if not the year. Then two planes hit the World Trade Center’s twin towers. The temperature was in the mid sixties, and climbing.

There’s an aviation term for the conditions fighter pilots scrambled into, and passengers on the four hijacked jets flew through, on September 11, 2001: severe clear. It’s in every photo you see of the day, backdropping smoke, swirling papers, and falling bodies. If you were most anywhere in the northeast that day your memories carry that sky, and that early fall-like feel.

In New York now, at about the same time, it is about the same temperature, and the skies are about as clear.

Weather repeats itself. May we work to make sure history does not.