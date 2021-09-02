SCOTUS Will Officially Allow the Texas Abortion Ban To Go Into Effect

While we waited all day and foolishly hoped the Supreme Court would put Texas’ blatantly unconstitutional six-week abortion ban on hold, less than 24 hours after it went into effect, the highest court in the land said, nah, let’s let it go ahead.

BREAKING: By a 5–4 vote, with Roberts joining the liberals, the Supreme Court REFUSES to block Texas' six-week abortion ban. Opinions here: https://t.co/elazEg3xdZ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 2, 2021

