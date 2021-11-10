A Capitol Rioter Was Just Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

A New Jersey man who was captured on video hitting a police officer in the head outside the Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 41 months in prison by a federal judge, the most serious sentence yet stemming from the attack.

Scott Fairlamb, a 44-year-old gym owner and former MMA fighter, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. He was the first Capitol rioter sentenced for violence against the police, and the federal judge’s highly awaited decision will likely serve as a benchmark for how other January 6 insurrectionists charged with violence will be punished. Most other Capitol riot cases have dealt with nonviolent offenders charged with misdemeanors and sentenced to minimal, if any, jail time.

In a video, Fairlamb can be seen in a camouflage jacket shoving and then punching a Capitol Police officer. Other evidence showed Fairlamb posing with an “AREA CLOSED” sign outside the Capitol and encouraging others to storm the building.

Prosecutors had recommended a 44-month sentence. The judge, Royce Lamberth, said that Fairlamb’s guilty plea and and expression of remorse earned him a lesser sentence than what other offenders might receive. “Had you gone to trial, I don’t think there’s any jury that could have acquitted you,” he said.

BIG, BIG hearing at 11am. Sentencing for a high-level Jan 6 defendant. Scott Fairlamb pleaded guilty to assaulting police. Does judge go higher — or lower — than the 44 months recommended by prosecutors? (Video from court exhibit) pic.twitter.com/Whas87cvco — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 10, 2021

“I truly regret my actions that day,” Fairlamb told the judge. “I have nothing but remorse.” Still, that hasn’t stopped him from raising more than $30,000 in an online fundraiser since his arrest.