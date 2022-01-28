The January 6 Committee’s Next Target? Bogus Trump Electors.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Shortly after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani came up with a harebrained scheme: hijack the Electoral College by having fake electors sign fake election certificates, and then convince former Vice President Mike Pence to throw out authentic Biden-voting electors and replace them with Trump-voting alternates.

The plan was patently absurd, and Pence refused to go along with it. But that’s not the end of the story. Now, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing 14 of those illegitimate “electors,” including the chairmen of the Nevada and Georgia GOP and several Republican National Committee members, in hopes that they’ll give more information about exactly how the plan went down.

The panel subpoened two of pro-Trump "electors" from each state. They include some prominent GOP officials, including NV GOP chairman Michael McDonald and GA GOP chairman David Shafer. pic.twitter.com/V0TIUCHKCL — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 28, 2022

“We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement. “We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Let’s see what happens next.