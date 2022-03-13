2 hours ago

Barack Obama has Covid

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

On Sunday, exactly two years after Covid was declared a national emergency, former president Barack Obama has caught the virus, he announced via Twitter:

 

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update it with new information as needed.

