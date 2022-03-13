Barack Obama has Covid

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

On Sunday, exactly two years after Covid was declared a national emergency, former president Barack Obama has caught the virus, he announced via Twitter:

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update it with new information as needed.