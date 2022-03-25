Please Pray For Buddy the Cat, Who Is Recovering From a Vicious Dog Attack

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Earlier this week, two twisted individuals in Philadelphia sicced their dogs on a black cat named Buddy. They encouraged the dogs, repeatedly shouting, “Good boy!” as the cat yowled. The incident was captured on surveillance footage which I won’t share here because I don’t recommend watching it. But, hey, you know how to use Google.

I am pleased to announce that Buddy is “hanging in there,” in the words of the Pennsylvania SPCA, which has been providing the little guy with round-the-clock care. I might be biased, since I’m the proud owner of a little black cat who bears a strong resemblance to Buddy, but tell me this photo of the kitty hooked up to all sorts of machines doesn’t bring a tear to your eye:

BUDDY UPDATE: Last night, Buddy was sent to an ER vet to be closely monitored. He made it through the night. He continues to be in extremely critical condition. We are (very) cautiously optimistic. To donate toward his medical care: https://t.co/KD0Gk6YsjS or venmo @pspca pic.twitter.com/bdvcL5bZsq — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 23, 2022

Today, the PSPCA shared a video of a heavily sedated Buddy contentedly kneading a blanket—and melting my heart.

No $5 Friday today. Just love for Buddy.

Donate if you can. Send good thoughts if you want. And take solace in how many people across the country and globe are pulling for this sweet boy.

He's making muffins this morning.

https://t.co/4oNPWEXhYX pic.twitter.com/wlX68q2MSz — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 25, 2022

Buddy was a stray, HuffPost reports, but received food and water from a local family. PSPCA is accepting donations for Buddy’s medical care. Meanwhile, local authorities are on the lookout for the two men responsible for the attack. If found, they could face felony animal cruelty charges.

Buddy is not out of the woods yet, but PSPCA is “cautiously optimistic” he’ll pull through. Please send this beautiful boy some good vibes.

5:15 p.m. ET: Two juvenile suspects have surrendered to authorities, the PSCPCA said in a statement. They have been taken into custody pending a custodial determination hearing.