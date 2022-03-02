Joshua James Becomes First Oath Keeper to Plead Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Joshua James, an Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on January 6, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

James, who is is one of 11 people charged with seditious conspiracy, is the first to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators. That’s bad news for his codefendants, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

James was part of an Oath Keepers security detail that guarded Roger Stone on January 5 and the morning of January 6. On the afternoon of January 6, Jones and another Oath Keeper raced to the Capitol in a golf cart. There, they tussled with police officers and joined the riot in the Capitol.

A charging document alleges that Michael Simmons, whom Rhodes called the group’s “team leader” in DC, exchanged eight calls with James between 1:59 p.m. and 2:33 p.m on January 6.

James also pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. He could face up to nine years in prison.