At Least 14 Children, One Teacher Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

At leat ourteen students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to reporting from multiple outlets. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the news. The school teaches second through fourth grades. Its last day of school before summer break was set for Thursday.

At a press conference, Abbott said the suspect is an 18-year-old high school student who, police believe, worked alone. “He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” the governor said. Abbott also said that the suspect reportedly shot the suspect’s grandmother. According to police, the suspect is deceased.

Our full database of mass shootings since 1982 can be found here. This is the third mass shooting in 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.