2 hours ago

Protesters Rally to Support Abortion Rights as Roe v. Wade Hangs in the Balance

Scenes from New York, DC, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Isabela Dias

Pro-choice supporters across the country spurred into action on Tuesday, a powerful show of solidarity for abortion rights in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Where’s Joe?” demonstrators outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, demanded. 

For context, this sign is from 2018,” said a 26-year-old law student carrying the sign, “Mr. President: How long must women wait for liberty.” Another from the same protest read, “The people have lost all confidence in SCOTUS.”

In Baltimore, one protester held the sign, “Remove the rapist in the court.”

Mother Jones reporters Isabela Dias, Mark Helenowski, Emily Hofstaedter, and Madison Pauly were on the ground in DC, New York, Baltimore, and Oakland, respectively, where palpable anger over the Supreme Court’s likely intent to overturn the landmark ruling that protected the right to an abortion flowed among the crowds. Scenes from the protests below:

Emily Hofstaedter

Isabela Dias

