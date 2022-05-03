52 seconds ago

Outraged Protesters Descend on Lower Manhattan to Rally for Abortion Rights

Mark Helenowski/Mother Jones

A noisy crowd of many hundreds converged on downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square Tuesday evening, one day after Politico published a bombshell story revealing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion is a human right, not just for the rich and white!” they chanted, banging drums and brandishing brightly colored signs, one that read, “My arms are tired from holding this sign since the 1960s.”

The rally, outside the barricaded steps of the federal courthouse near City Hall, was just one of a number of snap demonstrations called from coast to coast, channeling an eruption of outrage after the draft decision became public. Hannah Jacobs, a 29-year-old lawyer from Jersey City, told our Senior Digital Producer Mark Helenowski that this was her first-ever protest: “A group of men that are 70, 80-years-old—who have lifetime appointments, that have not been voted into office—should not have a say over whether I choose to have a baby or not.”

“They’re not ‘pro-life,’ they’re ‘pro-birth’,” she said. “As soon as the baby comes out, they don’t give a damn who that baby is, they don’t give a damn about the mom, they don’t give a damn about healthcare… they just want to exert control over our bodies.”

Mark is on the ground talking to attendees. Here’s what he is seeing and hearing:

 

