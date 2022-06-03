1 hour ago

Peter Navarro, “Trump’s Looniest Economic Adviser,” Has Been Indicted

The DOJ charged Navarro with contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the January 6 committee.

Peter Navarro, a former economic adviser to Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two contempt charges for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He’s now the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt related to the panel’s probe, after Steve Bannon.

According to the indictment, Navarro, who previously defied a House subpoena in Congress’ Covid probe, has failed to comply with January 6 committee’s requests for documents and an interview with congressional investigators. Each charge carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Once branded “Trump’s looniest economic adviser” by the Wall Street Journal, Navarro is notably representing himself in a lawsuit challenging the House subpoena, which he’s called the “fruits of a poisonous tree.” 

As for Bannon, who in April asked a federal judge to dismiss the contempt charges, his trial is set for next month.

