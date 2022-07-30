Biden Tests Positive for Covid, Again

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again on Saturday morning and will return to isolation, according to a White House physician.

The president initially contracted the virus on July 21, but had been testing negative since Tuesday, according to his doctor, Kevin O’Connor. Biden says he is not experiencing symptoms.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

O’Connor said the president appears to have a “rebound” case after taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. About 5 percent of patients who have taken Paxlovid have experienced such rebound cases, according to the White House Covid-19 response coordinator.

Biden has canceled his planned trips to Delaware and Michigan this week.