This is a continuing investigation from the Mother Jones newsroom to determine whether it is the year 2016.

Good morning. Despite disturbing recent reports that, for some, grievances from the Democratic primary for president from six years ago are the central vehicle to understand our modern political problems, we can confirm: It is not 2016. The year is 2022. You don’t have to tweet about Susan Sarandon.

Hey Susan Sarandon and Jill Stein, both of you nut jobs, you’re being awfully quiet now about assault weapons and abortion rights and all of that. You were complicit in getting three Supreme Court justices appointed by Donald Trump. Shame on you, Disgusting! @AP — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) June 23, 2022

Yep, I’ll double-check. One moment…

Wondering how Susan Sarandon, Nina Turner, Brie Brie, Eddie Glaude and other ‘I won’t vote for HRC’ asshats are feeling today. Right to abortion gone. Gun control gone. WE TOLD THEM THIS WOULD HAPPEN. — Bathsheba Dreams in Blue 🌻🌻🌻 (@Inkling61) June 23, 2022

Sorry, unfortunately, it’s still not 2016.

I hope Bernie and his Bros and Susan Sarandon are enjoying the Supreme Court rulings today. But at least we didn't get the email lady to appoint 3 justices. — Thee Richard Patterson 🇺🇦 (@ohmyhesgood) June 23, 2022

Apologies for any confusion about that. Just want to be clear. I checked. It’s not 2016.

If anyone wants to know why we were so adamant that @BernieSanders be the Dem nominee in 2016 and 2020, it’s because we were terrified that @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and the @DNC would utterly fail to fight for us. This is exactly what is happening now. This is what we feared. — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) June 29, 2022

As the Supreme Court once again seeks to destroy our rights, and sure every violent person can have every weapon they want, I would just like to thank Bernie, BrieBrie, Nina Turner, Susan Sarandon and John Cusack for telling people not to vote because Hillary is just like Trump — NewbieHoward ✡️🇺🇦 (@NewbieHoward) June 23, 2022

Hmm. Let me phrase it like this…

According to a Mother Jones investigation, we can reveal it is not the year 2016.

Our analysis found that is in fact the year 2022. While the primary debates of that year still feature prominently in the minds of some, experts agree: It’s not the best way to understand our current moment. It will turn your mind into mush-mush to narrow your view of American political history into a never-ending crusade about a single primary.

Susan Sarandon spread misinformation before the 2016 election saying Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the same. They aren’t and a quick search in their backgrounds would confirm that. But she didn’t. So yes, fuck her and she does have some blame for where we are today. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 24, 2022

Damn it.

Here’s the list of women that are responsible for why #RoeVsWade has been overturned: Susan Sarandon

Briahna Gray

Nina Turner

Rose McGowan

Krystal Ball

Katie Halper

Marianne Williamson Any other woman I’m missing? — Chanteezy The Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) June 24, 2022

Hey, everybody, it’s not 2016!!

Fuck you Susan Sarandon. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2022

I promise.

Ironic that the Green Party helped kill earth. We can breathe irony, right? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 30, 2022

I swear.

Oh Jesus fucking Christ.

If you notice signs that it seems like it is 2016 but think it is not, please let us know as we continue this investigation.