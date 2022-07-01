2 hours ago

It’s Not 2016

This is a continuing investigation from the Mother Jones newsroom to determine whether it is the year 2016.

Good morning. Despite disturbing recent reports that, for some, grievances from the Democratic primary for president from six years ago are the central vehicle to understand our modern political problems, we can confirm: It is not 2016. The year is 2022. You don’t have to tweet about Susan Sarandon.

Yep, I’ll double-check. One moment…

Sorry, unfortunately, it’s still not 2016.

Apologies for any confusion about that. Just want to be clear. I checked. It’s not 2016.

Hmm. Let me phrase it like this…

According to a Mother Jones investigation, we can reveal it is not the year 2016.

Our analysis found that is in fact the year 2022. While the primary debates of that year still feature prominently in the minds of some, experts agree: It’s not the best way to understand our current moment. It will turn your mind into mush-mush to narrow your view of American political history into a never-ending crusade about a single primary.

Damn it.

Hey, everybody, it’s not 2016!!

I promise.

I swear.

Oh Jesus fucking Christ.

If you notice signs that it seems like it is 2016 but think it is not, please let us know as we continue this investigation.

