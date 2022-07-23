Josh Hawley, Caught Running Away From the Jan. 6 Mob, Says He Won’t Run From Liberal Critics

Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who infamously pumped his fist at the pre-riot Capitol crowd on the morning of January 6, said in an appearance at a conservative conference Friday night that he didn’t regret his actions—and that he wouldn’t “run” from a fight with his political foes. It was an unusual choice of words for a man who, in a primetime hearing just a day earlier, was revealed to have run away from the very mob that he had helped incite.

“And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet: I do not regret it. And I am not backing down,” Hawley told a cheering crowd at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you, I’m not gonna bend the knee.”

Josh Hawley runs out on stage in Tampa tonight and says he has a message for liberals about J6: “I do not regret it! I am not backing down! I’m not gonna apologize, I’M NOT GONNA COWER, I’M NOT GONNA RUN FROM YOU, I’m not gonna bend the knee!” pic.twitter.com/e14PhWaTyD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s Hawley’s January 6 highlight reel:

The story of #January6th in two Josh Hawley moments. pic.twitter.com/mQJq3cUy6z — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 22, 2022

And as my colleague Tim Murphy wrote on Thursday: