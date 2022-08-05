I Also Have to Work in August

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

If I were an 88-year-old millionaire who wanted to spend August relaxing with my family, I would simply retire.

Instead, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)—who is running for reelection in November—took to Twitter on Friday to complain about having to miss his family reunion for the second year in a row because he has to be in DC “to fight Dems irresponsible tax&spend bill.” Surely his constituents can sympathize.

Each Dec Schumer puts out schedule for Senate I set Grassley family reunion based on schedule. For 2nd yr in row I won’t be at reunion I’m in DC to fight Dems irresponsible tax&spend bill. Need a Republican majority to hv schedule we can count on & A RESPONSIBLE FISCAL AGENDA — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 5, 2022

Ever since Democrats decided to actually start legislating, Republicans have been doing everything in their power to stop them, from opposing a same-sex marriage bill to briefly stymying legislation that would enhance benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas. But with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) apparently on board for the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” it’s unclear what exactly Grassley hopes to accomplish in DC this weekend. He might be better off in Iowa, after all.