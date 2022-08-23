8 hours ago

Big Boy Puffs Chest

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for Senate and a hopeful big boy, watches the big boy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Bill Clark/AP

He has gotten so big, that Ron DeSantis, hasn’t he? The potential GOP nominee for president who has made the culture war excruciatingly material by attacking formerly incarcerated people’s ability to vote, transgender people’s ability to get healthcare, and everyone’s ability to understand the word “woke” has blossomed. He’s almost grown now.

Just look at him: our big boy.

Is he learning from Dad?

I want to pat the big boy. Tell him he’s big.

