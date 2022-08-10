Man Who Once Said “If You’re Innocent, Why Are You Taking the Fifth?” Takes the Fifth

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Perhaps you remember when, in 2016, then-not-yet-President Trump disparaged Hillary Clinton for taking the Fifth during a congressional investigation into her private email server. “The mob takes the Fifth,” he said at a campaign rally. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

The comment was hypocritical then, and it’s hypocritical now. Today, Trump refused to answer questions under oath in New York attorney general Letitia James’ civil investigation into his business dealings. It was one part of a very bad week for the former president.

Trump tried his best to get out ahead of the allegations of hypocrisy.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?'” he wrote in a statement. “Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

I never thought I’d see the day when Trump admitted he was wrong. I guess we both stand corrected.