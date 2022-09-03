2 hours ago

Why Did My 3-Year-Old Paint Donald Trump Wearing a Purple Jester’s Hat?

My oldest daughter is in preschool. Her favorite activity is painting. Mostly, she paints dinosaurs and ocean creatures. This week, she painted an “underwater triceratops.” And then an “underwater tyrannosaur.” She brought them to school and showed her friends. Her teacher said the paintings were “very good.” I’m proud of her.

Sometimes she paints other things. She recently went through a big outer space phase. One day, she proudly came into our room and taped a picture on the wall. She said it was planets. “There’s Venus and Saturn and Jupiter,” she said.

I looked at the painting. I did not see Venus or Saturn or Jupiter. I saw Donald Trump wearing a purple jester’s hat. Seriously. Look at this. It’s such a good picture of Donald Trump wearing a purple jester’s hat, you can practically see the crimes he’s committing. I mean, sure, you have to use your imagination a little bit. But that is definitely the 45th president of the United States. And now it’s the first thing I see when I wake up in the morning.

Donald Trump

Orange man bad

My kid

