That Joke Sucked, Andy Biggs

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

An idea: Let’s not have politicians do Borscht Belt cadenced jokes about an attempt to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an incident that nearly left her husband dead last week after an intruder broke into the couple’s home and brutally assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer fracturing his skull.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “[Speaker Nancy Pelosi] is losing the gavel but finding the hammer. Too soon? Is that too soon?” pic.twitter.com/29em6jJWJ8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

It is dangerous. It is obscene.

But also, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az.), your pacing is off. You have no flow. You’re not even good at riffing about the potential violence against one of your colleagues.

Go do some open mics.