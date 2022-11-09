1 hour ago

That Joke Sucked, Andy Biggs

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks as republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters holds his son, Rex, 2, listens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gilbert, Ariz.Matt York / AP

An idea: Let’s not have politicians do Borscht Belt cadenced jokes about an attempt to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an incident that nearly left her husband dead last week after an intruder broke into the couple’s home and brutally assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer fracturing his skull.

It is dangerous. It is obscene.

But also, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Az.), your pacing is off. You have no flow. You’re not even good at riffing about the potential violence against one of your colleagues.

Go do some open mics.

