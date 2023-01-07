Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

12:29 a.m. ET: The House finally voted confirm Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. It’s been a wild ride.

As midnight approached on the fourth day of House speaker voting, things were buzzing on C-SPAN.

The freely accessible channel trained its briefly liberated cameras on Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he appealed to holdout Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to take us out of our misery and vote for him. The dialogue is inaudible, but people shout as McCarthy walks down the aisle. McCarthy hears something that grabs his attention, and he turns around defiantly.

Wow McCarthy goes right to Gaetz and this conversation didn’t end well pic.twitter.com/Nbh6PdA40P — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2023

Things got physical:

Rep. Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Rogers, R-Ala., as he confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (@AP Photo/@andyharnik) pic.twitter.com/ok3K8ERtfU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 7, 2023

Portrait of a defeated man:

WASHINGTON (AP) — @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy appears to fall short of speakership on 14th ballot as GOP tensions erupt in chaotic scene on House floor pic.twitter.com/RtChkLOtdO — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) January 7, 2023

Members began chanting “one more time” when it became clear that the majority had voted against a motion to adjourn. Buckle up for round 15 of voting:

#BREAKING: Republicans appear to be changing their votes on motion to adjourn in the House of Representatives. #SpeakerVote pic.twitter.com/p0hX8AvTPI — Forbes (@Forbes) January 7, 2023

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) says what we’re all thinking:

Madam Clerk, I rise to say wow pic.twitter.com/M9Ui591MVn — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2023

