3 hours ago

Sinema and Manchin High-Five Over Refusing to Reform the Filibuster In a Room Full of the Richest People on Earth

At Davos, the two senators celebrated their intransigence.

Bill Clark/Zuma

Two years after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema voted against raising the minimum wage with an exaggerated thumbs-down, the Arizona Independent once again reduced political debate to an infuriatingly twee hand gesture.

This time, she initiated a high-five with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) over their shared refusal to reform Senate rules. At a World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland, Sinema denounced partisanship as “not healthy for democracy” before celebrating a process that stifles political action by requiring 60 senators’ approval before a bill can be brought to a vote.

“While some would say that there were reluctant folks working in Congress in the last two years,” she said, gesturing to herself a Manchin, “I would actually say that that was the basis for the productivity for some incredible achievements that made a difference for the American people in the last two years.”

“We still don’t agree on getting rid of the filibuster,” Manchin said.

“That’s correct,” Sinema said, tossing her hand in the air.

Watch the exchange here:

For the full story of Sinema’s transformation from radical activist to Senate obstructionist, check out my colleague Tim Murphy’s profile here.

