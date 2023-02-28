Tulsi Gabbard Can’t Stop Comparing Biden to Hitler

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

President Biden’s cabinet is the most diverse in American history, according to the White House. But in Tulsi Gabbard’s view, the bragging right is anything but. In fact, the former Democrat believes it warrants comparison to Adolf Hitler.

“They’re are proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race,” Gabbard said during a Friday appearance on Fox News. “Let’s be clear about how serious of a problem this is. It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes, and where do we see that connection?”

She continued: “Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American. We have seen where this philosophy can lead.”

The assertion, which went on to liken inclusive hiring practices to the “core principles” of Nazism,” was so outlandish, even host Jesse Watters had to express some hesitation.

“I’m not sure about the German thing, but I think you are right on this point,” Watters said.

Gabbard’s complaints, which build upon her apparent habit of comparing Biden to Hitler, were a direct response to White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre’s remarks last week after a reporter asked whether diversity would be a factor in choosing a new vice chair for the Federal Reserve.

Tulsi Gabbard on Fox just now: Biden efforts to hire women, minorities, LGBT+ etc for top administration roles makes him just like Hitler. (she actually said this on live television not 10 minutes ago) pic.twitter.com/XSFGrz4GGU — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 25, 2023

“The cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre said. “The cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female. Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities, and a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.”

Gabbard, who left the Democratic party in October, blamed identity politics as one of the top reasons for her departure. Well, good riddance.