On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first former president to face a federal indictment. Today, federal prosecutors released a scathing indictment outlining charges stemming from Trump’s decision to bring classified documents with him to his Florida estate after his term as president ended.

The 37 charges brought by a grand jury include conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of classified information.

You can read the full indictment here: