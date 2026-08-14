4 hours ago

Trump Just Lost Joe Rogan With His New Money Making Scheme

Joe Rogan frowns and looks downwards while standing in the Oval Office

Joe Rogan attends an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in April 2026.Allison Robbert/Pool Via Cnp/CNP/ZUMA Press Wire

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“He’s just on a grab!”

Joe Rogan is not exactly the paragon of good sense. So you know things are bad when even he is outraged about Trump’s latest moneymaking scheme. The president introduced a new Truth Social feature this month that sells early access to his posts to subscribers willing to shell out up to $100,000 a month. 

Trump has used his social platform as an official White House channel to unveil major policy initiatives, deliver updates on Iran ceasefire negotiations, and fire government officials. With access to those announcements before they go out to the general public, subscribers can turn to the betting markets to get a return on their investment. 

The feature violates the First and Fifth Amendments, a lawsuit filed against Trump alleged this week. It also may amount to insider trading and market manipulation. 

Watch the gears turn… ever so slowly… when Rogan learns about the scheme from comedian Shane Gillis during the Aug. 13 episode of his podcast.

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Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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