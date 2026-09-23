What World Is Melania Living In?

First Lady Melania Trump appeared on Fox and Friends on Wednesday to defend her husband’s second term despite his abysmal approval rating stemming, in part, from Americans’ anger at the state of the economy and Trump’s war with Iran.

“He works nonstop,” Melania told the hosts. “He has the most energy than anybody. He’s, from morning to evening, nonstop working.”

“That’s what we see. Definitely under-appreciated. Absolutely,” the Fox hosts agreed.

But most of the country seems to be seeing something else. In July, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pressed Defense Secretary Hegseth on why he was requesting more money for a war that Congress hasn’t approved of.

“So you’re essentially saying you’re asking for literally $1.5 trillion for a war that President Trump said he already won?”

A recent CNN poll shows that Trump is losing support from independents, with approval ratings hitting historic lows.

“Look at his net approval rating now with pure Independents. It’s -71 points. I mean, these are the deep depths of the ocean. You never see numbers like these.”