GOP Congressman Wants to Round Up “Illegal Aliens” at State of the Union

With dozens of Democratic lawmakers planning to bring DACA recipients as guests to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, one Republican congressman appears hellbent on giving the Dreamers a rough welcome.

Just hours before Trump’s remarks Monday evening, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), cast an ominous backdrop to the event by calling on authorities to perform identification checks and round up any undocumented immigrants attempting to attend the speech. Gosar’s office said that the congressman had been in contact with Capitol Police and the Justice Department about his proposal:

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

It’s unlikely any such checks will occur, but Gosar’s suggestion echoes a recent editorial from Fox News columnist Todd Starnes that urged Trump to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at the ready during the State of Union address.

“Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber—live on national television,” Starnes wrote.