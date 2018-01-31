The FBI Just Came Out Hard Against Trump Releasing the Nunes Memo

Looking for news you can trust?

Earlier this week House Republicans voted to make public a controversial memo assembled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that is said to allege abuses on the part of the FBI in the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation. Today, the FBI released a statement that left little room for doubt about how the law enforcement agency and its Trump-appointed director feel about the document.

NEW: The FBI has issued a statement describing "grave concerns" about the "material omissions of fact" from the GOP memo. pic.twitter.com/hq2rsY2pdr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 31, 2018



“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the statement reads. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

The statement comes on the heels of comments by Trump following his State of the Union address, when Trump told a conservative congressman that he will approve the release of the Nunes memo “100 percent”—yet another clear signal that Trump is doing everything he can to sabotage the Mueller investigation.