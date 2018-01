87 cryptocurrencies far crazier than Bitcoin

Looking for news you can trust?

If you’re ready to swap your smelly old greenbacks for a virtual wad of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum are not the only games in town. CoinMarketCap tracks nearly 1,500 forms of digital currency. Their often baffling names offer little clue as to whether a particular form of cryptocurrency is a legit financial instrument or is just yanking your blockchain. A sampling:

No really, this is a sound investment

Bubble

Casino

iDice

Gambit

PonziCoin

Concoin

Evil Coin

TrollCoin

PetroDollar

InsaneCoin

HoboNickels

Bitecoin, anyone?

Bread

Cabbage

Sprouts

Honey

Melon

Cream

FlavorCoin

PizzaCoin

AppleCoin

LeekCoin

Cyder

CoffeeCoin

Sugar Exchange

BitBean

Mintcoin

DeepOnion

SproutsExtreme

PayPie

SALT

Deep, man

Karmacoin

Soma

Tao

BiblePay

Enigma

Halcyon

Life

Eternity

Political money

TrumpCoin

PutinCoin

BillaryCoin

Theresa May Coin

MACRON

Bolivarcoin

MaoZedong

RonPaulCoin

President Johnson (GARY)

Dirty money

SexCoin

TittieCoin

SpankChain

FuckToken

GuccioneCoin

Drug money

PotCoin

Marijuanacoin

HempCoin

CannabisCoin

GanjaCoin

Sativacoin

VapersCoin

Tokes

Psilocybin

Hate specie

MiloCoin

Pepe Cash

KekCoin

GeertCoin

LePen

Rejected names for Game of Thrones characters

Tierion

Aeon

Tellurion

Golos

Bottos

Pluton

Etheroll

Darcrus

Everus

Primulon

Mavro

Aidos Kuneen

In your element

Titanium Blockhain

Californium

Bismuth

Radium

Mercury

Einsteinium

OsmiumCoin

Unobtanium

Not affiliated with Mother Jones (yet)



MojoCoin