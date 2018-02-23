A Grand Jury Just Indicted Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort on New Charges

Looking for news you can trust?

Friday isn’t over yet.

BREAKING: A federal Grand Jury has returned a new superseding indictment in the Manafort case. The indictment says that Manafort, “secretly retained a group of former senior European politicians to take positions favorable to Ukraine, including by lobbying in the United States” — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 23, 2018

Go on….

The indictment says, “In 2012 and 2013, MANAFORT used at least four offshore accounts to wire more than 2 million euros to pay the group of former politicians,” @Tom_Winter and @kenziabousabe report. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 23, 2018

Here’s the indictment: