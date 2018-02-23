We Asked Young Conservatives, “How Would You Stop Gun Violence?” Their Answers Were…Something Else.

“We support self-defense.”

Kara VoghtFeb. 23, 2018 4:47 PM

Cade Plotts, center, of Ohio University, listens to President Trump address the Conservative Political Action Conference via video at the Gaylord National Resort.Tom Williams/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom via ZUMA

On Wednesday, the message from students around America rang loud and clear: Lawmakers must address gun control. Students from Parkland rallied at Florida’s capitol to protest state legislators’ failure to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles. High schoolers across the country stood with them, staging walkouts and marches to demand action on gun violence. And at the end of the day, in a town hall vent produced by CNN, parents and peers of slain students from Stoneman Douglas High School challenged Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) to reject financial support from the National Rifle Association and panned the GOP’s response to the violence that had devastated their community.

I spent Wednesday afternoon with DC-area students who walked out of local high schools in solidarity with the Stoneman Douglas students; they marched from Capitol Hill to the White House to implore lawmakers to address mass shootings in schools. They reminded politicians that while they may be young, many of them will soon be eligible to vote—and this issue will drive their choices at the polls.

The next day, I heard a very different message from young conservatives who had gathered in National Harbor, Maryland, for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, an event sponsored by the National Rifle Association. In light of the Florida shooting and the words I’d heard from high schoolers the previous day, I asked some of the college students in attendance what they thought should be done to address gun violence in America. In short: They still aren’t fans of gun control.

Watch what they said below:

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now

  • Kara Voght is an editorial fellow in Mother Jones' DC bureau. Reach her at kvoght@motherjones.com.